US Vice-President Kamala Harris‘ pro-LGBTQ push rattles Ghana Speaker

US Vice-President Kamala Harris’s remarks on LGBTQ rights while in Ghana have been criticised as “undemocratic” by the country’s Speaker.

Ghanaian lawmakers are currently discussing the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value Bill – which criminalises advocacy for gay rights and proposes jail terms for those that identify as LGBTQ.

Speaker Alban Bagbin on Tuesday urged lawmakers not to be “intimidated by any person”.

“What is democracy? That someone should have to dictate to me what is good and what is bad? Unheard of, because we have decided to devalue ourselves and go begging?” he said.

Ms Harris had not directly addressed the bill during a joint briefing with President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday, but said: “This is an issue that we consider to be a human rights issue and that will not change.”

Speaker Bagbin told lawmakers on Tuesday that the bill adheres to the constitution and will pass. He also warned President Akufo-Addo against meddling.

“This is a word to the president – there is no way he can intervene. Wait until we pass it, that is where you come in,” he told lawmakers amid cheers and claps.

Gay sex is already punishable with up to three years in jail in Ghana, where homophobic attitudes are widespread, but the draft law would impose longer sentences.