US WARNS AMERICANS OVER NEW ZAMBIAN CYBERSECURITY LAW



By: BBC Africa



The US embassy in Zambia has warned its citizens to be wary of a new “intrusive” cybersecurity law introduced in the southern African country.



The embassy issued an alert telling Americans “in or planning to visit Zambia of a new law that requires the interception and surveillance of all electronic communications in the country”.



This includes calls, emails, texts and streamed content “in-country to assess if they include any transmission of ‘critical information,’ a term the law defines so broadly that it could apply to almost any activity”, the embassy says.



Zambia’s government said the law was needed to tackle online fraud and child pornography, as well as the spread of disinformation.



Following the alert from the US embassy, Zambia’s foreign ministry released a statement saying that the new law was “not intended to invade any person’s privacy” – whether Zambians or foreigners.



“The Law does not authorize mass or random surveillance. Any interception or data request requires a court-issued warrant,” it said.



The statement added that the “classification of ‘critical information'” referred to national security, “and any assessments or actions taken are carried out by authorized institutions, in line with due process”.



There are fears that the law could be use against anyone who criticises the government, especially with elections due next year.



Some Zambians have expressed concern that a new cybersecurity unit is being set up in the president’s office.