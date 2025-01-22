US WITHDRAWAL FROM WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION: WHAT NEXT FOR ZAMBIA AND THE NEW DAWN ADMINISTRATION?





On January 20, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) and halt funding to the organization. This decision is expected to have far-reaching implications for global health initiatives, including those in Zambia.



The U.S. has been a major contributor to Zambia’s health sector, particularly through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).





In 2024, the U.S. announced a $367 million commitment to support Zambia’s national HIV response. However, the withdrawal from the WHO raises uncertainty about the continuity of such funding. Experts fear this move could disrupt ongoing health programs and weaken global health security.





In September 2024, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a $66 million initiative to strengthen food security and build resilience in Zambia. While focused on agriculture, this initiative highlights the broader context of U.S. support to Zambia. Yet, potential reallocation or reduction of health funding sparks concerns about the future of Zambia’s health sector.





Though no explicit announcements have been made about cuts to U.S. health funding for Zambia as of January 2025, the situation signals potential risks. Zambia now faces the challenge of sustaining progress in combating HIV/AIDS and addressing other health issues amidst funding uncertainties. The need for innovative strategies and diversified funding sources has never been more critical.





Can Zambia rise to the occasion and secure its health sector’s stability in this era of unpredictability?



