US$270M WORLD BANK GRANT EXCITES GOVT

….this will help to establish transport systems that provide efficient, cost effective and fully integrated infrastructure, says Milupi

Lusaka… Friday, February 23 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says the Government is committed to ensuring that the Serenje – Mpika Road is rehabilitated in order to establish transport systems that provide efficient, cost effective and fully integrated infrastructure and operations that addresses the needs of users and promote socio-economic development.

Eng Milupi says government is excited that the World Bank has solidified its commitment approving the US$270 million grant part of which will support the six-year Transport Corridor for Economic resilient (TRACER) Project to construct the Serenje-Mpika section and development of the One Stop Border Post (OSBP) at Nakonde.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development extends appreciation to the World Bank for the continued support to the infrastructure development of this Country, particularly the road sector. The approval of the US $ 270 million grant is a mark of confidence in the development agenda of the New Dawn Administration under the prudent leadership of His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema,” he said.

“Through the project the road will undergo major improvements, hence facilitate transport and trade along the Dar-es-Salaam corridor by rehabilitating: The Serenje-Mpika section of the corridor; Developing the OSBP at Nakonde; and Converting the existing corridor into a SMART corridor.”

He said the project is also expected to address the challenges of inadequate trade and transport facilitation systems, missing and weak infrastructure links, and inefficient transport and logistics faced in Eastern and Southern Africa.

“The TRACER project aims to improve the efficiency, connectivity, and climate resilience of key regional transport and trade corridors in Eastern and Southern Africa,” he concluded.