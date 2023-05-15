USA AMBASSADOR TO MEET PF LEADERSHIP

Monday-25th May 2023

United States Ambassador accredited to Zambia, His Excellency Michael C. Gonzales has sought to meet the leadership of the largest Opposition political party in Zambia, the Patriotic Front.

In the Embassy communication to the PF party, Mr. Gonzalez is expected to meet Patriotic Front Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda this week.

Last week, Mr. Gonzalez, met Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Brian Mundubile, who was accompanied by two MPs, Hon. Francis Kapyanga (Mpika) and Hon Mulenga Fube(Chilubi).

Gonzalez also met Matero MP, Miles Sampa.

But now the Ambassador has sought to meet the party leadership officially.