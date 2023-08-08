USA backs Ecowas efforts over Niger coup

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed Washington’s full support for the West African regional bloc Ecowas in its efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger following the recent military coup.

Ecowas had given the coup leaders in Niamey a seven-day deadline to step down or face military intervention, which expired on Sunday.

On Monday, Ecowas announced it would hold a summit in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Thursday to deliberate on the political situation and recent developments in Niger.

Mr Blinken told BBC’s Focus on Africa in an interview that he had been in touch with Niger’s deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum, saying it was crucial the democratically elected government be reinstated.

He also accused Russia of taking advantage of the situation in Niger – however, it is important to note that there is no definitive confirmation of Russia’s involvement at this stage.

He warned that if Russia’s mercenary group Wagner were to be deployed to Niger, there would be an increase in deaths, destruction, exploitation and rising insecurity.

The US state official also brushed off Russia’s offer to provide free grain to six African countries describing the move as laughable because only 50,000 tonnes would be provided while the now stalled Black Sea Grain deal would have provided 20 million tonnes to low and middle-income countries.

He questioned why Russia had not responded to the UN’s proposal to get the Black Sea grain deal back on track. He said US sanctions exempted Russian wheat, grain and shipping insurance with American banks cleared to facilitate these transactions.- BBC