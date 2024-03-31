USA BUSINESSES WELCOME DEBT RESTRUCTURING

United States Chamber of Commerce – Africa Business Centre has hailed President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s determination in addressing the debt restructuring for Zambia.

Centre President KENDRA GAITHER says the news of the breakthrough in the debt restructuring process shows that a lot of work has been done under the administration of President HICHILEMA.

Ms. GAITHER says the success of the debt restructuring has left Zambia on a strong financial footing.

Ms. GAITHER who is also Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce made the remarks during a courtesy call on Zambia’s Ambassador to the United States of America CHIBAMBA KANYAMA in Washington DC.

Ms. GAITHER was accompanied by Vice President of the U.S.-Africa Business Centre Dr. GUEVERA YAO and Prestige Communication Chief Executive Officer LAURENT TAIEB.

And, Dr. KANYAMA said the recent debt restructuring deal opens new opportunities for engagement with the American business community.

Dr. KANYAMA hopes that the deal will produce positive results and help Zambia gain the traction it seeks by leveraging the U.S. Chamber’s platform.

During the courtesy call, discussions were held centered on the feasibility of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Investment Guide dedicated to Zambia.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in Washington DC CHARLES TEMBO.

ZNBC