USA COMMITS $4BN FOR LOBITO PROJECTS: CORRIDOR WILL CONNECT ATLANTIC, INDIAN OCEANS, AFRICA



UNITED States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the American government and its partners have committed US$4 billion to develop the Lobito transport corridor projects that aim to connect (through infrastructure) the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian Ocean via Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia and Tanzania.



Mr Blinken says since 2022, the United States (US) and other G7 members have been working together to finance infrastructure projects that support economic growth globally.



He said this during a partnership for global infrastructure and investment round-table meeting on the Lobito transport corridor themed ‘Supporting transcontinental connectivity’ yesterday.



(PICTURE: Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali (left), Angolan Minister of Transport Ricardo Veigas D’Abreu (centre) and Africa Finance Corporation president and chief executive officer Samaila Zubairu during the signing ceremony for the Lobito Corridor in New York on Wednesday.)