USA Embassy Prostrating at the Feet of President Hichilema

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

The patronising, grovelling and bootlicking by the USA Embassy on the Government of President Hakainde Hichilema is now embarrasing and degrading. This is the second highly patronising statement in one week.

There have been other dodgy statements before.

President Hichilema has just appointed a tired and retired person, probably the oldest person to occupy the position of Inspector General of Police.

This is after the dismissal of the previous holder who has been deemed as a whistle-blower who exposed State House interference in high-level criminal investigations involving $15million.

The $15million was a court award and has been defrauded. It was meant for expatriate Ghanian teachers that served the country in the 1980s-1990s.

And the matters the USA Embassy want dealt with such as the rise in political violence and cadreism, corruption with impunity by traffic police officers and generally fighting corruption have more to do with the sincere political will by President Hichilema and his Minister of Home Affairs, Jack Mwiimbu.

What is this grovelling and prostrating at the feet of President Hichilema meant to achieve?