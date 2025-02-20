USA Sanctions on Rwanda over DRC War



The U.S. Treasury Department, announcing the financial sanctions, said Rwanda’s Minister of State for Regional Integration James Kabarebe, a retired general, was targeted for orchestrating Rwandan support for M23





The Trump administration sanctioned James Kabarebe, one of Rwanda’s most powerful officials, for his role in supporting the M23 rebel movement in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.





The Rwandan government has strongly condemned sanctions imposed by the United States against Minister James Kabarebe over the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), terming them “unjustified” and counterproductive to regional peace efforts.

James Kabarebe,s companies in Uk and France including money and assets have been frozen by the U.S.



He owns Kingston Fresh Foods in UK and France.