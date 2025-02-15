USA still interested in mining deals signed with Zambia – Trump Administration



By Jane Chanda



United States of America (USA) acting deputy assistant Secretary of State Scott Woodard, has revealed that US President Donald Trump’s administration is interested in developing Africa’s mining sector, with Zambia poised to benefit from international partnerships in mineral extraction and processing.



In an exclusive statement yesterday, Woodard while speaking at the “2025 investing in African Mining Indaba,” conference in Cape Town, South Africa, noted that the US was committed to strengthening its mineral supply chains, with a focus on domestic production and international cooperation, a move expected to bolster its position



Woodard explained that in 2022, the US entered into agreements with the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia to establish a supply chain for electric vehicle batteries, underscoring its interest in both countries’ copper, lithium, and



