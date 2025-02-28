USAID CUT WILL IMPACT REAL ESTATE – HAMUSUTE



ECONOMIST and Housing Finance Expert Twaambo Hamusute says the realignment of the US government funding to Zambia will impact real estate.



Some office spaces, especially in Lusaka, have been rented out to NGOs under USAID and majority of their employees equally occupy rented houses.





Asked about the impact of the US aid freeze on real estate in Zambia, in an interview Wednesday, Hamusute said an assessment needed to be done to ascertain the impact.





“Definitely there will be an impact. Remember, there is a 90-day window they have given for them to evaluate the projects but the way things are going it’s like they are likely to pull for most of the projects and that will definitely have an impact on real estate.



News Diggers