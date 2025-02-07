USAID OFFICES IN LUSAKA LEFT VACANT AFTER TEMPORARY AID FREEZE



Some USAID offices in Lusaka have been left vacant following U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pause foreign aid for 90 days.





A Diamond News investigation has revealed parked office vehicles and empty staff car parks, as employees have been instructed to stay home during the three-month aid suspension.





Affected staff have expressed concern about their future, while cooks and security guards fear losing their jobs.



Meanwhile, the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has reassured the public that there are sufficient stocks of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs to meet patient needs until June 2025.





The Zambian government procures ARVs with the support of USAID.



Diamond TV