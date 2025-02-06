USAID ordered to shutdown operations worldwide, including Zambia, by Friday



The Trump administration has ordered the shutdown of all U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) operations worldwide, including those in South Africa, by Friday, February 7, 2025.





This unprecedented move places approximately 10,000 USAID staff members on administrative leave, with two-thirds required to return to the United States within 30 days.





The decision follows President Trump’s directive to merge USAID into the State Department, effectively dissolving its independence.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio, now acting head of USAID, has criticized the agency for being unresponsive. This restructuring has led to the suspension of numerous global aid programs, including those in South Africa.





The shutdown has sparked widespread protests across the United States, with demonstrators rallying against the dismantling of USAID and its impact on international aid efforts.





The closure of USAID operations is expected to disrupt critical humanitarian and development programs worldwide, including those in South Africa.



The full extent of the impact remains to be seen as the shutdown proceeds.