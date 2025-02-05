USAID PLACE ALL STAFF ON LEAVE



The administration of United States President Donald Trump has ordered nearly all directly-hired staff of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to be placed on leave as part of the Republican’s drive to radically shrink the government.





USAID said on Tuesday that all direct hire personnel would be put on leave from Friday 7th February ,2025 apart from “designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and specially designated programs”.





Details:https://zambianeye.com/usaid-place-all-staff-on-leave/