USAID PROPOSES TAX REMOVAL ON COOKING GAS

THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Zambia has proposed to Government to consider removing taxes on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders and gas stoves in the 2025 national budget following the current energy crisis Zambia is facing.

And USAID Zambia has submitted that Government should consider removing the 60 percent excise duty and 16 percent value added tax (VAT) from the denatured ethanol for cooking.

USAID Zambia economic development and environment office acting office director Catherine Tembo made the submissions during the 2025 national budget and the 2025- 2027 medium-term budget plan consultative meeting on Tuesday.

Daily Mail