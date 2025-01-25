USAID SUSPENDS ALL AID PENDING REVIEW



In accordance with the President’s Executive Order on Reevaluating and Realigning United

States Foreian Aid and additional direction provided by the Department of State, USAID is

pausing all new obligations of funding, and sub-obligations of funding under Development Objective Agreements (DOAGs), pending a review of foreign assistance programs funded by USAID.



The pause applies to applicable funding under all award instruments.



President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order stating that it is the policy of United States that no further United States foreign assistance shall be disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the United States.





He said the United States foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values.





Trump stated that they serve to destabilize world peace by promoting ideas in foreign countries that are directly inverse to harmonious and stable relations internal to and among countries.