USAID TO ADD $66.8M URGENT RELIEF FOOD



THE United States (US) government is providing an additional US$66.8 million for urgent relief food in some parts of Zambia ravaged by drought.



United States Agency for International Development (USAID) senior global health security advisor Molly Kreuze says the latest funding is aimed at mitigating the drought, which continues to impact families and communities throughout the country, especially in Southern Province.



“The US government is committed to helping Zambia recover from the drought through our extensive existing programming as well as US$66.8 million of new funding which is helping to deliver immediate food aid while also investing in long-term programmes to boost agriculture, climate resilience, and economic growth,” Ms Kreuze said yesterday during the Ikubi lya bana munyati traditional ceremony of the Ila and Lundwe in Chief Nalubamba’s area.



Zambia Daily Mail