“USE OF STATE MACHINERY TO OPPRESS THOSE WITH DIVERGENT VIEWS SHOULD COME TO AN END!”- MUNDUBILE

—- As he calls for the immediate release of of Tayali

LUSAKA— Thursday April 7th 2022

SMART EAGLES

The Patriotic Front has demanded for the immediate release of Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali, 72 hours after he was detained.

Leader of Opposition Brian Mundubile said if Mr Tayali has done something wrong , he should be charged and taken to court.

Hon Mundubile said the use of state machinery oppress those with divergent views should come to an end.

“COMRADE Tayali was merely giving his views , if somebody disagreed with him, this is not how to proceed,” he said.

And Hon Mundibile has implored leaders particularly President Hichilema to always mean what he says.

He said President Hichilema is giving an impression to the international community that he upholds the rule of law and respect Human rights when the exact opposite is transpiring.

“we do not want them to go to the international community and give an impression that he will be respecting human rights and Upholding the rule of law, yet they are Mistreating the nation with impunity. The President is on record when addressing the nation on Parliament that he will do things differently,” he said.

Hon Mundubile has since called upon the Human Rights Commission to pronounce themselves on the matter and show their relevance.

“If the Human Rights Commission do not want to speak out on matters such as this, what else can they speak out,” he said.