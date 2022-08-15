Useful idiots will realise by next year that UPND is a failed govt – Lubinda

By Chamuka Shalubala

ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says by next year, even the “useful idiots” will realise that UPND is a failed government.

In an interview, Lubinda described the one year of UPND’s leadership as a lost “decade”.



“In this one year, we have lost a decade because what people would have expected to see is expansion on all the works that the PF did, but instead we are seeing reversals. It ….

