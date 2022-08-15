Useful idiots will realise by next year that UPND is a failed govt – Lubinda
By Chamuka Shalubala
ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says by next year, even the “useful idiots” will realise that UPND is a failed government.
In an interview, Lubinda described the one year of UPND’s leadership as a lost “decade”.
“In this one year, we have lost a decade because what people would have expected to see is expansion on all the works that the PF did, but instead we are seeing reversals. It ….
» Read full story @ diggers.news
Ka normal????
A zayelo where are the reversals?
He is living in self-denial.
Kikikikiki, he failed to attend to retirees who sought his intervention. Shameless man with no direction.
That is very rude and arrogant of this lossing political leader. what has voters done to him personally except show him the Exit.
Instead of winning the same voters over he he is recklessly distancing himself through from their vote through his bitterness.
The sooner , these type of fallen and spent politicians step aside the better it is to introduce a higher level of politics.
Very surprising.
What if Zambia no longer has useful idiots after the fall of your cadres what will happen then?
Useless idiots will never realise that they were rejected nga mafi na ba lunshi. They will continue in an endless mourning period until every trace of their criminality is only found in prison yards. Stupid idiots..
Useless idiots will not realise even by next year that they were a failed govt – Stupid Idiots.
He is a shameless man.
Be realistic you fellow. Zambia is not in PF hands any more. Where is your bil 10?
I think the cadres from pf did well to beat him up. I understand now the anger they had. This zayelo actually invited that beating to himself. He acts as if he has no brain, at his age.
LUBINDA IS NUMBER ONE USEFUL IDIOT, HE WAS AN INJUSTICE MINISTER, AUTHORIZING ATROCITIES IN ZAMBIA. JEALOUS, HATERAGE AND BITTERNESS WILL KILL LUBUNDA, AFTER ALL ZAMBIA NEXT YEAR WILL HAVE A LOT OF MONEY, MOST OF IT COMING FROM THIEVES LIKE LUBINDA.