USELESS AWARDS: Kwacha Awards Have No Impact On Yo Maps, Says USA-Based Masheke Akashambatwa

He writes …

Again, I don’t support insulting your fans, because in entertainment fans are your business.

But fans CANNOT start bullying your wife and telling her how she needs to behave or act. That’s a NO! This young man has been bullied and his wife abused. How do you expect him to respond?

He is human, he is bound to react based on the energy you give him.

Congratulations to Chile One, but we all know who the real deal is in the Zambian Music!

Yo Maps is in Malawi right now making money, like every musician should be doing. Secondly, yes I support these awards but they are really meaningless if they are not endowed with money.

Yep, I said it!

If was to chose between performing in Malawi where they will pay K50,000 vs. being at Award where you get a K200 placard, I will go to Malawi… 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿

I support Chile One, I support Pilato, I support Mampi, and all these young talented musicians making Zambia proud..!

NOTOBULLYING