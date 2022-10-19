USING UNIFORMED OFFICERS TO BLOCK PF FROM FILING IN GWEMBE ELECTION SADDENING – MIYANDA

By Michael Nyumbu

Governance Expert, Wesley Miyanda, has noted a trend from previous regimes to date, to interfere with the democratic space in the country.

Miyanda says recent allegations attributed to the ruling party in Lusangazi District and Bbondo Ward in Gwembe where opposition aspiring candidates were not allowed to file in their nominations with Electoral Commission of Zambia, is sad.

He laments that what is more saddening are reports that the United Party for National Development-UPND, used men and women in uniform to block opposition candidates from filling in their nominations.

Miyanda says such acts should be totally condemned by all well-meaning Zambians, adding that opposition political parties must be allowed to participate in the electoral process to provide quality and credible checks and balances to government.

Last week, PF Southern Province Secretary, Golden Nyambe, blamed the failure by his party to file in nominations for their candidate in Bbondo Ward of Gwembe Constituency to intimidation by ruling party cadres.