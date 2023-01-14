UTEKA CONDEMNS SEAN TEMBO FOR DEMEANING HH

By Brian Hantuba

Community Action Against Political Violence–CAAPV, has condemned utterances attributed to Patriots for Economic Progress –PEP President Sean Tembo.

A video of Tembo calling President Hakainde Hichilema ‘Useless’ and asking for his resignation went viral on social media.

CAAPV Secretary General, Bernard Uteka, says Tembo’s remarks are unacceptable especially at a time when Hichilema took a brave decision to repeal the offense of Criminal Defamation of the President.

Uteka advises the opposition leader to be objective and civil in his criticisms towards the President and government as opposed to name calling which might agitate its supporters.

He says Tembo is at liberty to call for the President’s resignation, but that he should do so by engaging Parliamentarians who have the mandate to pass a vote of no confidence on a sitting Head of State.

Uteka nonetheless commends Hichilema for the decision to abolish the Defamation of the President crime, saying the decision has once again raised hope to many citizens towards his leadership.

On 9th January, 2023, PEP President Sean Tembo, published a video on his Facebook page captioned ‘10 Reasons Why Mr Hakainde Hichilema Should Resign as President of the Republic of Zambia.’

In the clip, the PEP leader is heard calling the head of state as ‘useless’ which received mixed reactions from people who commented.