UTH OFFICIALS CAUGHT RED HANDED IN LATEX GLOVES THEFT

THE long arm of the law has stretched to grab hold of two Ministry of Health officials stationed at the University Teaching Hospitals over latex gloves theft.

Lydia Chita, a 40-year-old Human Resource officer, and Muyunda Nyambe, a 37-year-old Assistant Procurement officer, are facing charges of theft by public servant in a case of missing latex gloves.

The daring duo allegedly made off with a whopping 40 boxes of latex gloves from the University Teaching Hospitals yesterday leaving everyone scratching their heads.

It wasn’t long before their grand plan began to unravel.

A vigilant Ministry of Health security personnel, tipped off by an alert member of the public, stumbled upon the pilfered latex gloves at the Intercity Bus Terminus.

It’s a mystery as to why the suspects chose such an unusual hiding spot for their loot.

The long arm of the law swiftly caught up with Chita and Nyambe.

They were apprehended around 20:00 hours and taken into custody.

Zambia Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the incident.

During their interrogations, the dynamic glove-grabbing duo couldn’t provide a coherent explanation for their peculiar choice of the Intercity Bus Terminus as the glove stash point.

Now, the two suspects sit behind bars, awaiting their day in court.