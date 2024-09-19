UTH RECORDS 1000 CASES OF ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION



THE University Teaching Hospital (UTH) says it has recorded 1,000 cases of erectile dysfunction, between September 2021 and September 2022, an indication that the issue is more common in Zambia than previously thought.



UTH Urologist Robert Kachacha said in an interview that despite erectile dysfunction being prevalent, it remains a highly underreported condition.



Dr Kachacha said many men suffering from the condition do not seek medical help but instead opt to self-medicate or consult traditional healers.



“Erectile dysfunction is the inability to initiate or maintain an erection throughout sexual intimacy, a condition that becomes more common after the age of 40,” he said.



Dr Kachacha said that while erectile dysfunction is often linked to aging due to a decline in testosterone and the onset of vascular diseases, it can also be an indicator of serious health issues.



