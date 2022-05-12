UTH records another successful kidney transplant

AFTER two years of pain, a 35 year old man has been given a new lease of life after undergoing a kidney transplant at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

This is the second successful transplant conducted by the highest public hospital in zambia, with the first being in 2018.

Joe Kafwimbi of Solwezi was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2020 with both of the organs needing to be removed and replaced.

“After months and years of suffering and pain, my brother became the donor we were looking for,” Mr Kafwimbi narrated.

“The surgery took place last week, I am not sure how long it lasted because was I half dead.

“I thank God, the anguish and pain is over and I feel great. I am happy the long distance to and from Solwezi are done.”

Both Mr Kafwimbi and his brother have been discharged.

Mr Kafwimbi will, however, remain in Lusaka for reviews untill he is stable to travel.

And one of the doctors close to the case said the surgery was done by five Zambian doctors, with support from two Indian specialists.

This is the last surgery Zambian doctors will do with support from India.

Source: Zambia Daily Mail