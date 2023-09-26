UTH STAFF ALLEGEDLY LOCKS BEDSIDER IN MORTUARY

A bedsider at the University Teaching Hospital UTH has been left traumatized after he was locked in a mortuary for allegedly causing trouble in the ward.

The victim, identified as Chanda Musonda, who was nursing his wife in Ward G 22, says the incident occurred around 01:00 hours on 21st September, 2023.

Mr. Musonda says he was only chatting with his wife when a nurse called security personnel and manhandled him and was pushed into the mortuary, then the door was locked and lights were switched off.

He emotionally narrates that the act was inhumane and demands that management intervenes in a matter that he says was purely mishandled leading to his apparent attack by staff on duty.

In an interview with Diamond News, UTH public relations officer Nathalie Mashikolo confirmed having received the complaint from the victim saying investigations have since been instituted.

Diamond TV