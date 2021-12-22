UTH SURGEONS STILL STUDYING CONJOINED TWINS CONUNDRUM

By Victoria Yambani

Surgeons at the University Teaching Hospital-UTH-are still studying the case of the latest conjoined twins Joshua and James before deciding on the best separation procedure.



The twins are joined at the tummy and pelvis.

Ministry of Health Director Clinical Care and Diagnostic Services, Dr. Alex Makupe says a decision to separate the Siamese twins has not yet been made as they are still being observed.



He admits that the conjoined twins’ condition is complex adding that as they grow a decision will be made.



Meanwhile, the twins’ father Charles Phiri says his wish is to see that they separated so that they can live a normal life afterwards.

He says if they are not separated it will be difficult for him to look after them as a small scale farmer.



The Siamese twins were brought to UTH from Chipata Eastern Province about two months ago.

They are six months ago.