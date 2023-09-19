VACATE IMMORAL DECISION TO ARREST OPPOSITION LEADERS, KAMBWILI URGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

Lusaka-Monday, 18th September 2023

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Chishimba Kambwili has advised President Hakainde Hichilema to vacate the decision given to the Zambia Police to arrest senior members of the Opposition.



Speaking in a Facebook posting, Dr. Kambwili stated that he was aware of heightened schemes to have senior members of the Opposition arrested for giving media interviews to the Zimbabwean Broadcasting Services.



He said President Hichilema in Opposition, gave numerous and strong interviews to Foreign Media against Heads of States and their policies.

He said as soon as he saw the letter from Dr. Nevers Mumba, he knew that the schemes to arrest members of the Opposition were in high gear.



He said the action to concoct the arrests on trumped up charges have been followed up by a media press briefing by UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson, Obvious Mwaliteta, who demanded that the Police arrest the Opposition leaders.

He said all these schemes were entrenching a dictatorship in Zambia.



Hon. Kambwili urged Government to concentrate on fighting and resolving the high cost of living, poverty and unemployment crises facing the country.



And Hon. Kambwili has condemned actions to restrict moments of Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

He said Government actions to stop former President Lungu to travel to Seoul, South Korea were illegal and immoral.

He said recent actions against the former President were unfortunate including action to cancel a Church Service in Ndola where Dr. Lungu was invited.



He said Zambian were being troubled by High Cost of Living and the high price of mealie-meal, fuel and other essential commodities and were looking for a long-lasting solution.