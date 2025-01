VALIDLY NOMINATED CANDIDATES FOR PAMBASHE CONSTITUENCY PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION

Four candidates have successfully filed their nominations for the Pambashe Parliamentary by-election scheduled for February 6, 2025.

Candidates who filed nominations at Mushota Primary School Nomination Centre are

1. Williams Mwenya FDD

2. James Chabi – Socialist Party

3. Justin Kapema – UPND

4. Honorato Kanunsha – Democratic Union.