Vanessa Bryant Unveils The Kobe 6 Protro “Purple Checkerboard” PE In Honour Of Late Basketball Legend

Vanessa Bryant has unveiled what many fans of Kobe Bryant describe as a bold new look to honor the late basketball star’s legacy.

The latest to the collection of items to honour the star is a fresh player-exclusive take on the Kobe 6 Protro. The latest reveal, dubbed the “Purple Checkerboard” PE, showcases a bold and unique design. This colorway stays true to Kobe’s signature style while introducing a fresh pattern that demands attention.

Though this pair won’t see a public release, it still fuels excitement among sneakerheads and collectors. The standout feature of this PE is its checkerboard-patterned upper, blending deep purple tones with a glossy snakeskin texture.

This design gives the shoe a striking appearance while keeping the Kobe 6’s signature aesthetic looks intact.

Black accents on the Swoosh, laces, and collar add contrast, letting the purple tones shine. A white midsole and translucent outsole round out the look, ensuring a clean and balanced finish. Nike’s Protro technology enhances the performance side of the sneaker.

The model comes with a Zoom Air cushioning which provides superior comfort and responsiveness on the court.

The low-top cut allows for maximum agility, a staple in Kobe’s signature sneaker line. Whether for game-time action or display in a collector’s rotation, this PE embodies both style and performance. Although this release remains exclusive to Nike athletes, the design fuels speculation about future Kobe 6 Protro drops. With Nike reintroducing more Kobe sneakers, fans remain hopeful for additional retros and fresh colorways.

The “Purple Checkerboard” Kobe 6 Protro may not be hitting shelves, but it keeps the Mamba legacy alive. Kobe’s impact on basketball and sneaker culture continues to inspire.

Each new Kobe release reminds fans of his relentless drive and passion for the game. Whether you’re a longtime Kobe supporter or a new sneaker enthusiast, his influence remains undeniable.