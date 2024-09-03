VAR expert explains Declan Rice’s red card in Brighton-Arsenal clash

A VAR expert has provided an explanation for the contentious red card issued to Declan Rice during Arsenal’s match against Brighton.

Rice was dismissed after receiving two yellow cards. The first card was for a late challenge, which was clear-cut. The second yellow card, however, has been a subject of debate.

Rice was penalized for kicking the ball away just before Joel Veltman took a free kick. Although Veltman retaliated by kicking Rice, he was not penalized, leading to Rice’s dismissal.

Dale Johnson from ESPN has explained the VAR review process.

The VAR assessed whether Veltman should have been red-carded for serious foul play but concluded that Veltman’s actions lacked the necessary force or brutality for a sending off.

While Veltman’s actions could have warranted a yellow card, they did not meet the criteria for a red card.

Rice’s second yellow card was for “kicking or carrying the ball away, or provoking a confrontation by deliberately touching the ball after the referee has stopped play,” which resulted in delaying the restart. Rice has acknowledged that, despite the controversy, he cannot dispute the decision.

Arsenal fans noted that Joao Pedro had committed a similar offense—kicking the ball away after it had gone out of play—without receiving a booking.

ESPN clarified that Pedro’s action did not delay the restart significantly, as an Arsenal player was nearby to quickly take a throw-in if needed.

Following the international break, Arsenal will face Tottenham in the north London derby. Rice will serve his suspension and will not participate in the match.