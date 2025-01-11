VATICAN ALLOWS HOMOS TO BECOME PRIESTS
The Vatican has approved new guidelines allowing homosexual men to train as Catholic priests in Italy, but with specific conditions.
The guidelines emphasize celibacy but prohibit men who “flaunt” their homosexuality or support “gay culture.”
Pope Francis has been promoting inclusivity towards LGBTQ+ people since 2013, despite conservative cardinals’ disdain.
Soon after becoming pope, he said in response to a question about gay priests, “Who am I to judge?”
Madness to the highest level.
These clowns use Christianity to control the masses not that they believe in it.
Wars, homo sexuality and things not in public domain, they are involved. That’s why they have remained relevant for a taste of time.
A devil in disguise.