VATICAN ALLOWS HOMOS TO BECOME PRIESTS



The Vatican has approved new guidelines allowing homosexual men to train as Catholic priests in Italy, but with specific conditions.





The guidelines emphasize celibacy but prohibit men who “flaunt” their homosexuality or support “gay culture.”





Pope Francis has been promoting inclusivity towards LGBTQ+ people since 2013, despite conservative cardinals’ disdain.





Soon after becoming pope, he said in response to a question about gay priests, “Who am I to judge?”