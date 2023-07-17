VEDANTA HAS BEEN REWARDED FOR RAPING ZAMBIA – NAWAKWI

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says Hakainde Hichilema has rewarded Vedanta for raping and abusing Zambians, by dispensing with a national resource for his narrow selfish interests simply because they funded the UPND.

And Nawakwi has challenged Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi to show documentation to prove that he is actually importing mealie meal from South Africa for re-export to Congo, saying if that were the case she hopes it’s not GMO that will put the lives of Congolese at risk.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi a pariah in the mining industry, which has failed Zambia and was successfully sued for polluting the environment has been given the greenlight to take back KCM, not for Zambia’s interests but the selfish interests of those in the UPND administration.

“It’s a tragedy in the management of this country. Look at what the Commandant is doing. Look at what Mtolo is saying. I mean look at what the President is doing. They brought back this Vedanta, a mining pariah in the world of mining. And obviously they were funders to UPND. I think you heard in the past that they were promised that if UPND came in Vedanta will get the mines. So it’s not about negotiation,” Nawakwi said. “Those people ripped and raped our country. They made billions of dollars. They abused our environment and people on the Copperbelt and you go back there and say you can get 80 percent and the people of Zambia can get 20 percent. Obviously the only thing that matters to this group of leaders is the pocket, cash, not the life of the poor people on the streets.”

Nawakwi said if this country had a President, “and not one just in name”, he would have visited the University Teaching Hospital and the other health centers to see… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/vedanta-has-been-rewarded-for-raping-zambia-nawakwi/