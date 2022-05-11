VEDANTA Resources Holding Limited has rejected the decision by Konkola Coper Mines (KCM) official receiver Celine Nair to be the provisional liquidator and is now seeking leave in the Lusaka High Court to challenge the move.

Vedanta wants the court to quash the decision and prohibit the official receiver from replacing Mr Milingo Lungu, who resigned recently, as provisional liquidator of KCM.

Vedanta Resources prays that if leave is granted, it should operate as stay of the decision and further proceedings to which the application relates until the determination by the court orders.

According to the documents filed in court yesterday, Vedanta wants an oral application, which, if granted, should be reviewed expeditiously

Courtesy: Zambia daily mail