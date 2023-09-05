VEDANTA MUST MAKE PUBLIC ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS- Christopher Kang’ombe

VEDANTA MUST MAKE PUBLIC ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The following documents need to be made public regarding the Vedanta and ZCCM-IH deal on KCM.

1. Details of the Implementation agreement

2. The Creditors scheme of agreement

3. The shareholders agreement (old one or there is a new one)

4. London court of arbitration consent judgement spelling out what’s been agreed.

But most importantly, the financial statement for Vedanta.

The financial statement will show how financially healthy vedanta is and whether or not they will honour any pledges of money into KCM.

Christopher Kang’ombe

Kamfinsa MP

PF National Youth Chairman

05.09.2023