VEDANTA MUST NOT FOOL US-KANKOYO UPND MP

Hon. Heartson Mabeta writes;

Reading the letters from Vedanta reminds me of those tuma love notes we used to write in grade 8 term one.

I will give all the workers 20% salary increments because they have stayed 3 years without salary increments.

I will give each of them 2500 upon responding to my letter.

I will invest 1 billion to be part of the Mines whic will increase copper production from 800,000 to 3 million.

I want to be in the history of producing copper which you shall use to manufacture the first electrical batteries in Africa.

I will pay all suppliers what I failed to pay in 10 years.

I will ,I will,I will. I will take you to the moon on my way back to heaven.

I can’t wait for parliament to open so that we can debate matters of public interest with immunity.