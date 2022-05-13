PF Information and Publicity secretary Raphael Nakacinda claims Vedanta bought vehicles for UPND during election campaigns last year. But UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has refuted the claims, saying the ruling party, urging people not to take anything Nakacinda says seriously.

In an interview, Wednesday, Nakacinda said prior to last year’s general elections, there were revelations that Vedanta had given some vehicles to support UPND campaigns. “The issue of Vedanta if you remember prior to the elections, there were revelations of money that had come from Vedanta to support – diggers