VEDANTA RESOURCES CAPABLE OF SOURCING THE MONEY NEEDED TO REVAMP OPERATIONS AT KCM

By Patricia Male

Vedanta resources limited says it is capable of sourcing the money needed to revamp operations at Konkola Copper Mines -KCM-.

Vedanta Zambia Corporate Communications Director Masuzyo Ndhlovu has stated that the company remains committed to creating value in KCM by investing an additional $1 billion towards capital mine development, expansion and upgrade and other infrastructure to boost KCM’s production.

Mr. Ndhlolu in an interview with Phoenix News further states that the firm is also committed to play a major role in measurable and impactful corporate social responsibility programs in order to uplift people’s livelihoods in the area it operates in.

And Mr. Ndhlovu says contrary to assertions that Vedanta Resources is financially stressed, the company is financially sound, and with a diversified portfolio that has presence in four continents.

PHOENIX NEWS S