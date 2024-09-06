VEDANTA RESOURCES CHALLENGED



….to be transparent in it’s operations at KCM



Kitwe…. September 6, 2024



A Mining Expert has challenged Vedanta Resources Ltd to be transparent with it’s operations at Konkola Copper Mines Plc.



Eng Jacob Mwanza says a lot of stakeholders have failed to trust and believe in the investor hence the need to be transparent with it’s dealings.



Eng Mwanza is of the view that Vedanta should be clear when fulfilling its investment commitments of over US$1 billion.



“The truth of the matter is that a lot of stakeholders don’t trust Vedanta Resources, and the investor is aware of this. So for the people to have full total confidence in them, they need to be transparent. How far have they gone in investing the over US$1 billion into KCM which they promised to do once they take over the operations of the mine? They promised to create the jobs for the local people, by now they should have informed us the measures they have devised in creating those jobs,” he said.



“Let them not focus on making profits only, let them give our people jobs, the local suppliers and contractors should be given contracts so that they too help with job creation.”



He recalled that during the liquidation process, Vedanta is on record saying before the liquidation process they had a work force of over 12, 000 challenging them to tell the nation how many workers they have currently.



Eng Mwanza said the investor does not have a favorable reputation amongst the stakeholders hence the need to work hard and prove them otherwise.