VEDANTA RESOURCES DECLARES $1.3 BILLION DIVIDEND

By Balewa Zyuulu

Global Mining Giant Vedanta Resources’ Subsidiary Company Hindustan Zinc Ltd has announced a dividend of US$ 1.3 billion, for an unprecedented fourth time this financial year.

Vedanta Resources Director Corporate Communications Masuzyo Ndhlovu says with the latest interim dividend of US$ 1.3 billion, the company has now declared dividends of US$0.92 apiece, amounting to US$ 3.916 billion the highest in its history and in the past week, the stock has outperformed the market by surging 10 percent after the company announced its dividend plan.

Mr Ndhlovu says the mining conglomerate is on the verge of breaking new ground, charting and creating more value to build new efficiencies and record new pathways of growth in its global operations by building a semiconductor facility along with apple’s partner Foxconn.

He says the company remains committed to creating value in its Zambian subsidiary Konkola Copper Mines by investing an additional US$1 billion, towards capital mine development, expansion and upgrade, and other infrastructure to boost KCM’s output.

Mr Ndhlovu further states that the company commits to playing a major role in measurable and impactful corporate social responsibility programmes in order to uplift communities in Chilalbombwe, Chingola, Kitwe, and Nampundwe where KCM operates.

PHOENIX NEWS