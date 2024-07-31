VEDANTA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED CONFIRMS DISBURSEMENT OF $245.75 MILLION TO KONKOLA COPPER MINES



Below are the highlights:



✅ The disbursement of $245.75 million from the VRHL Escrow account to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) bank account in Zambia has been completed.



✅ The funding was sourced internally within Vedanta group.



✅ In this regard, Vedanta will also disburse funds from KCM to creditors and employees, in accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement and Agreement.



✅ This process will commence after the imminent reinstatement of the KCM Board of Directors so as to ensure that payments are made in a timely and orderly manner.



✅ This is according to a press release issued by Director of Corporate Communications, Masuzyo Ndhlovu.



✅ Meanwhile, Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited has announced the reinstatement of the Board of Directors of Konkola Copper Mines (“KCM”).



✅ This marks the return of full management control to Vedanta, which is the necessary first step to Vedanta ramping production and working toward unlocking KCM’s full potential.