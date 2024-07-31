VEDANTA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED CONFIRMS DISBURSEMENT OF $245.75 MILLION TO KONKOLA COPPER MINES
Below are the highlights:
✅ The disbursement of $245.75 million from the VRHL Escrow account to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) bank account in Zambia has been completed.
✅ The funding was sourced internally within Vedanta group.
✅ In this regard, Vedanta will also disburse funds from KCM to creditors and employees, in accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement and Agreement.
✅ This process will commence after the imminent reinstatement of the KCM Board of Directors so as to ensure that payments are made in a timely and orderly manner.
✅ This is according to a press release issued by Director of Corporate Communications, Masuzyo Ndhlovu.
✅ Meanwhile, Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited has announced the reinstatement of the Board of Directors of Konkola Copper Mines (“KCM”).
✅ This marks the return of full management control to Vedanta, which is the necessary first step to Vedanta ramping production and working toward unlocking KCM’s full potential.
VEDANTA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED CONFIRMS DISBURSEMENT OF $245.75 MILLION TO KONKOLA COPPER MINES
VEDANTA RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED CONFIRMS DISBURSEMENT OF $245.75 MILLION TO KONKOLA COPPER MINES