VEDANTA RESOURCES LACKS CAPACITY TO OPERATE KCM. STAKEHOLDERS



The Action Institute for Policy Analysis Center (AILPAC) has raised serious concerns over Vedanta Resources’ ability to revive Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).



AILPAC Executive Director, Fidelis Ngoma, claimed that the Indian mining giant lacks the financial and technical capacity to operate a mine of KCM’s scale.



Ngoma stated that KCM is a crucial asset to Zambia’s economy and that the government should consider partnering with a more viable equity partner to ensure the mining giant’s contribution to national development.



He expressed disappointment with the UPND government’s decision to hand over KCM to an investor with a questionable track record.



AILPAC further alleged that Vedanta has exhibited a poor corporate culture, citing the recent job cuts without benefits as evidence. The organization called upon mining unions to protect the jobs of Zambian workers.



The statement also highlighted Vedanta’s failure to meet its financial obligations to suppliers and contractors, casting doubt on the company’s financial stability.



Ngoma questioned the whereabouts of the promised $1 billion investment for KCM’s recapitalization.



Africa Development Focus (ADF) has also expressed similar concerns, citing Vedanta’s history of poor mining practices and tax evasion allegations.



The stakeholders have therefore called upon the government to seek a new equity partner for KCM in order to ensure the viability of the mining sector.