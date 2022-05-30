VEDANTA STAGE MANAGED PROTEST, SAYS CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE
Kamfinsa MP Christopher Kang’ombe writes….
Some Chililabombwe residents protested, demanding the return of Vedanta at KCM.
While the constitution gives them the right to do that, the event was clearly stage managed.
A genuine conversation must take place, with all stakeholders invited to discuss all possible solutions.🇿🇲
That is very true. How could the same youths who were protesting that Vendetta must go a few months ago in Chililabomwe turn out to be darlings of Vendetta all of a sudden? This was a very well rehearsed protest to hoodwink the Zambian people into believing that the local residents want Vendetta back. This is going to be used as a strategy by government to start the process of bringing back Vendetta.
In fact you have to read between the lines ,the protest was done by upnd cadres