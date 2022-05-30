VEDANTA STAGE MANAGED PROTEST, SAYS CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE

Kamfinsa MP Christopher Kang’ombe writes….

Some Chililabombwe residents protested, demanding the return of Vedanta at KCM.

While the constitution gives them the right to do that, the event was clearly stage managed.

A genuine conversation must take place, with all stakeholders invited to discuss all possible solutions.🇿🇲