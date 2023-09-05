VEDANTA takes over KCM as Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo says the Vedanta under PF and the one just announced by UPND are different

VEDANTA RESOURCES RETAINS KCM
Vedanta commits and agrees to do the following:
• $ 1 billion investment in KCM development
• $250 million payment to all local creditors
• $20 million investment into the local community (CSR)every year through a special purpose vehicle a Community Trust.
• 20% increase in salaries for employees
• One-off K2500 payment to all employees
Methodical at it’s best. Long term solutions that’s what upnd is all about.
He has bitten the carrot on our behalf as if that is what we wanted. As if that is what Zambia needs long term. The two pieces of silver dangled in his face sealed the deal.
Foreigners are really enjoying under this government. He just can not say no to foreigners.
Failure, after failure, after failure.