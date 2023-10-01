By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
VEDANTA TO BREAK UP INTO SIX UNITS AS DEBT CRUNCH LOOMS
Indian conglomerate Vedanta to break up as debt crunch looms
Anil Agarwal is splitting the group into six entities in an effort to raise their valuation
Moody’s downgraded Vedanta further into junk territory this week, citing a lack of “meaningful progress on refinancing its upcoming debt maturities”.
Standard and Poor’s axed its rating on Friday.
The shake-up comes a month after Agarwal, a former Mumbai scrap metals trader, said he was considering abandoning the conglomerate model given investors’ growing preference for “pure play” stocks.
PF already messed up on KCM. If PF didn’t plunder it, this time we would be talking of different story altogether.
Ba Geofrey, muli bena Zambia? Your president is a pathological liar who spoke a lot of tosh against the vedantta only to do things in the negative like a chameleon he is.
When credit rating entities down graded a reputable institution like the PTA Bank as it was known then because of Zambia’s outstanding petroleum imports debt which PF govt failed to settle you were quiet. The Bank survived in spite of its huge irrecoverable zambian debt.
