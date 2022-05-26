VEDANTA TO OFFER KCM EMPLOYEES 20% SALARY INCREMENT ACROSS THE BOARD

….. Commits to once again run KCM profitably

Vedanta Resources Zambia Ltd has offered a 20 percent salary increment to Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) workers across the board if it is given back to run the mine.

Vedanta Resources Zambia Ltd Director Corporate Masuzyo Ndhlovu says the workers at KCM deserve a salary increment saying it has been a while since their salaries were revised upwards.

Speaking when he featured on a special TV programme on MUVI TV in Lusaka, Mr. Ndhlovu stated that Vedanta means well for the people of Zambia as it means well in other countries where it has operations.

“We as Vedanta are committed to ensuring that we offer KCM workers a twenty percent salary increment across the board as soon as we take over KCM. We understand it has been a while since the workers had a salary increment. We have run KCM profitably from the time we took over KCM in 2004 to 2019 when the previous government liquidated the mine. We are eager to come back and continue where we left,” said Mr. Ndhlovu.

He also said KCM is the largest mine in Africa as it has operations in Chililabombwe, Kitwe, Chingola and Nampundwe and that this is the more reason why the mine contributes immensely to the growth of the economy.

He indicated that Vedanta injected about US$3bn in the operations of KCM and that it is willing to inject more when it takes over the operations of the firm.