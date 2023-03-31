VEDANTA TO RETURN FOR SECOND RIP-OFF-Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;

VEDANTA TO RETURN FOR SECOND RIP-OFF!

Twenty years ago,they bought a mine valued at $650million for $25million. Within 3 months,the mine announced impressive results. It had made $100million profit.

During the twenty-year rule,the mine house didn’t pay taxes, declared losses, poisoned our rivers and environment and degraded the mine.

Instead of wholly investing in Konkola Deep, the biggest copper reserve, VEDANTA chose to invest in a Tailings Leach Plant (TLP),to quickly process tailings from the Nchanga concentrators and stockpiled tailings and dumps, to produce copperc directly to cathodes.

Instead of investing in mining, VEDANTA chose to be buying concentrates from across Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Now VEDANTA is back with a second ripp-off and are at the verge of re-taking over the mine but dump the financial liabilities on Government.

Details from GRZ/Vedanta Negotiations.

1. Investment pledge of $350million to partly dismantle debts to utilities and contractors is not available until after six months of taking over the mine.

2. Liquidator Manager must leave immediately to allow a 35-man management from India.

3. Vedanta is not willing to take up Debt owed to ZESCO, CEC, Contractors, tax obligations, statutory payments of over $1billion must be taken over by Government. The debt was actually accumulated by VEDANTA. This is a sticky issue in the current negotiations.

4. Vedanta seeking a $150million loan from Transfigura to do mechanical service of Smelter.

Recognising that the global operations of the parent company VEDANTA is in serious financial trouble, the strategy is to probably use KCM assets to borrow, to run the mine.