Vedanta wants forfeited US$24m ploughed back into KCM

Vedanta Resources says it is in dialogue with Government over the 24 Million dollars which was forfeited to the state by the Zambian Court from the previous provisional Liquidator, MILINGO LUNGU.

Vedanta Chief Operating Officer MALCOM MEWETT says the company is exploring possibilities of having the money channeled back to Konkola Copper Mines -KCM.

Mr. MEWETT said this when he held a meeting with leaders of Mine Workers Unions and the Executive of the Zambia Mine Suppliers Association.

He however reiterated his company’s resolve to invest US$1.3 – Billion in KCM to expand, modernise and increase the production capacity of the mine.

Mr. MEWETT also announced that Vedanta Resources has arranged a creditors scheme meeting for those it owes more than One Million dollars to be held on May 24, 2024.

He said the company will also hold another meeting on May 30th, for those it owes One Million dollars.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZNBC news by Vedanta Corporate Communications Office.

ZNBC