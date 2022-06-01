Vedanta was an Unmitigated Scam

The coming of Vedanta into Zambia was treacherous and their stay was deceitful. Vedanta’s continued protest to return back to KCM is because the mine made them rich and nothing else. Their mining record both in Zambia and their country of origin in India is a litany of disasters.

Indeed, we agree with the article in todays Mast Newspaper, Tuesday May 31, 2022, by Mr. Alfred Chioza that we have criminally minded investors. What is even more criminal is having our people and leaders who continue to put their faith and hope in these criminally minded investors.

President Hichilema, Mine Minister Kabuswe and other senior Government officials are on record saying they want to unlock KCM. Yes KCM must be unlocked but any unlocking that involves Vedanta is simply an endorsement of criminality they are guilt of.

I wish to urge President Hichilema and the New Dawn Administration to continue running KCM and Mopani through ZCCM-IH. President Hichilema is a smart business expert, he has the capacity to unlock KCM without Vedanta and we shall support him.

The Republican President, Mr. Hichilema has a clear blank cheque to rewrite the wrongs criminally minded investors have perpetuated in our Country in the name of doing business. That blank cheque should be used for Zambian’s to benefit from the mining sector this time around.

The President should not doubt himself, we have his back as stakeholders, he has the support of many Zambian’s too if his administration decides to keep KCM and MCM in Zambian hands and run them profitably.

GPZ, Our People First

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.